All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 517 N 38TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
517 N 38TH STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:52 PM

517 N 38TH STREET

517 North 38th Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

517 North 38th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your one bedroom, one bath home on a lovely street in Mantua. Located at 517 N. 38th Street in the Mantua/University City area we have a lovely apartment. The apartment has one spacious bedroom with a ceiling fan and one full bathroom. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit. Lots of natural sunlight. The open kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. Pets negotiable. Great location with close proximity to: Market-Frankford Subway Line (40th St. Station), Drexel University, Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum, shops, restaurants, bars, etc! Schedule your showing today while this awesome apartment remains available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 N 38TH STREET have any available units?
517 N 38TH STREET has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 517 N 38TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
517 N 38TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 N 38TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 N 38TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 517 N 38TH STREET offer parking?
No, 517 N 38TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 517 N 38TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 N 38TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 N 38TH STREET have a pool?
No, 517 N 38TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 517 N 38TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 517 N 38TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 517 N 38TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 N 38TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 N 38TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 N 38TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 517 N 38TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
The Peyton
414 South 16th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
JA Prop West
6220 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19129

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity