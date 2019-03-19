Amenities

Welcome to your one bedroom, one bath home on a lovely street in Mantua. Located at 517 N. 38th Street in the Mantua/University City area we have a lovely apartment. The apartment has one spacious bedroom with a ceiling fan and one full bathroom. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit. Lots of natural sunlight. The open kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. Pets negotiable. Great location with close proximity to: Market-Frankford Subway Line (40th St. Station), Drexel University, Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum, shops, restaurants, bars, etc! Schedule your showing today while this awesome apartment remains available!