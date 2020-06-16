5156 PENNWAY STREET

Amenities

Spacious 2nd floor , 1 bedroom unit. Recently refreshed and rent ready. Ampe sized living room and bedroom. Eat in kitchen. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.