Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:07 AM

5156 PENNWAY STREET

5156 Pennway Street · (215) 671-4710
Location

5156 Pennway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Northwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2ND FL · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1327 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2nd floor , 1 bedroom unit. Recently refreshed and rent ready. Ampe sized living room and bedroom. Eat in kitchen. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5156 PENNWAY STREET have any available units?
5156 PENNWAY STREET has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5156 PENNWAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5156 PENNWAY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5156 PENNWAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5156 PENNWAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5156 PENNWAY STREET offer parking?
No, 5156 PENNWAY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5156 PENNWAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5156 PENNWAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5156 PENNWAY STREET have a pool?
No, 5156 PENNWAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5156 PENNWAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 5156 PENNWAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5156 PENNWAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5156 PENNWAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5156 PENNWAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5156 PENNWAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
