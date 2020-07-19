All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 515 South 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
515 South 12th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:44 AM

515 South 12th Street

515 South 12th Street · (215) 703-2889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Washington Square West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

515 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Great and very bright one bedroom bi-level apartment available AUGUST.

Apartment has beautiful hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout.

There is a loft style bedroom with a large walk in closet!

New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances!!!

Intercom, internet and cable ready. Cats permitted, no dogs. Laundry on-site.

This building is located on 12th street between Lombard and South Streets. Located near Ave of the Arts and Washington Square, and Antique Row. Close to CVS, Whole Foods, Super Fresh, and more!

Call us at 215-733-0480 or email@centraassociates.com

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,375.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 South 12th Street have any available units?
515 South 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 South 12th Street have?
Some of 515 South 12th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 South 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 South 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 South 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 South 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 515 South 12th Street offer parking?
No, 515 South 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 515 South 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 South 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 South 12th Street have a pool?
No, 515 South 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 South 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 515 South 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 South 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 South 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 515 South 12th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
1720 Fairmount
1720 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
415-417 S 10th
415 South 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19145

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity