515 South 12th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Great and very bright one bedroom bi-level apartment available AUGUST.



Apartment has beautiful hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout.



There is a loft style bedroom with a large walk in closet!



New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances!!!



Intercom, internet and cable ready. Cats permitted, no dogs. Laundry on-site.



This building is located on 12th street between Lombard and South Streets. Located near Ave of the Arts and Washington Square, and Antique Row. Close to CVS, Whole Foods, Super Fresh, and more!



Call us at 215-733-0480 or email@centraassociates.com



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,375.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.