510 N 39TH STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

1st MONTH FREE FOR ACCEPTED APPLICANTS!!!! Beautiful 4-bedroom apartment, updated and upgraded, in a great location. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and rich wood cabinets, and ample living space, this west Philly apartment is sure to please. Just minutes from major routes, and easily accessible by public transit, making for an easy commute to area schools, work downtown, or any of the many shopping and dining options that Philly has to offer. Lock in your housing for the semester today! Renovated 3-bedroom apartment on a corner lot, super convenient to Temple University, major routes, and public transit. Third floor unit features an updated kitchen with breakfast bar and pendant lighting, spacious living room, and nice-sized bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry room in basement--no more trips to the laundromat! Security cameras and in-unit intercom for convenience and peace of mind. Sorry, this is not a student rental.