510 N 39TH STREET
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:17 PM

510 N 39TH STREET

510 North 39th Street · (610) 647-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 North 39th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1st MONTH FREE FOR ACCEPTED APPLICANTS!!!! Beautiful 4-bedroom apartment, updated and upgraded, in a great location. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and rich wood cabinets, and ample living space, this west Philly apartment is sure to please. Just minutes from major routes, and easily accessible by public transit, making for an easy commute to area schools, work downtown, or any of the many shopping and dining options that Philly has to offer. Lock in your housing for the semester today! Renovated 3-bedroom apartment on a corner lot, super convenient to Temple University, major routes, and public transit. Third floor unit features an updated kitchen with breakfast bar and pendant lighting, spacious living room, and nice-sized bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry room in basement--no more trips to the laundromat! Security cameras and in-unit intercom for convenience and peace of mind. Sorry, this is not a student rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N 39TH STREET have any available units?
510 N 39TH STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N 39TH STREET have?
Some of 510 N 39TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N 39TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
510 N 39TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N 39TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 510 N 39TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 510 N 39TH STREET offer parking?
No, 510 N 39TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 510 N 39TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 N 39TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N 39TH STREET have a pool?
No, 510 N 39TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 510 N 39TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 510 N 39TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N 39TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 N 39TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 510 N 39TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
