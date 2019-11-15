All apartments in Philadelphia
5021 PENTRIDGE STREET
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:40 AM

5021 PENTRIDGE STREET

5021 Pentridge Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5021 Pentridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cedar Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
Cedar Park sleek renovation just off of Baltimore Avenue is now available! There are hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, stainless appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, in-unit washer/dryer and many windows. This property is optimally situated just north of the hub of 50 and Baltimore and is a few minute~s walk from Mariposa Market, Cedar Park, Malcolm X Park, Satellite Cafe, Cedar Park Cafe, Little Baby~s Ice Cream, Hibiscus, 48th St. Grille, Vientiane Cafe, The Gold Standard, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Studio 34, Thrive Fitness and Wellness and Dock Street Brewing Co to name just a few venues. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA buses offer easy access to anywhere. Tenant pays gas, water & electric. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET have any available units?
5021 PENTRIDGE STREET has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5021 PENTRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 PENTRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
