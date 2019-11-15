5021 PENTRIDGE STREET

Amenities
Cedar Park sleek renovation just off of Baltimore Avenue is now available! There are hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, stainless appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, in-unit washer/dryer and many windows. This property is optimally situated just north of the hub of 50 and Baltimore and is a few minute~s walk from Mariposa Market, Cedar Park, Malcolm X Park, Satellite Cafe, Cedar Park Cafe, Little Baby~s Ice Cream, Hibiscus, 48th St. Grille, Vientiane Cafe, The Gold Standard, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Studio 34, Thrive Fitness and Wellness and Dock Street Brewing Co to name just a few venues. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA buses offer easy access to anywhere. Tenant pays gas, water & electric. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet fee.