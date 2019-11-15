5021 PENTRIDGE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill

Cedar Park sleek renovation just off of Baltimore Avenue is now available! There are hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, stainless appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, in-unit washer/dryer and many windows. This property is optimally situated just north of the hub of 50 and Baltimore and is a few minute~s walk from Mariposa Market, Cedar Park, Malcolm X Park, Satellite Cafe, Cedar Park Cafe, Little Baby~s Ice Cream, Hibiscus, 48th St. Grille, Vientiane Cafe, The Gold Standard, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Studio 34, Thrive Fitness and Wellness and Dock Street Brewing Co to name just a few venues. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA buses offer easy access to anywhere. Tenant pays gas, water & electric. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet fee.