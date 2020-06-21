4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities

#5 is a cozy four bedroom/two bathroom apartment in the heart of Cedar Park right on Baltimore Avenue with bonus attic room! There are hardwood floors throughout as well as central air. The kitchen offers a dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. There are private storage closets and coin-op laundry facilities in the basement. This property is optimally situated just at the hub of 48th Street and is only steps away from Mariposa Market, Cedar Park, Malcolm X Park, Satellite Cafe, Cedar Park Cafe, Little Baby~s Ice Cream, Hibiscus, 48th St. Grille, Vientiane Cafe, The Gold Standard, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Studio 34, Thrive Fitness and Wellness and Dock Street Brewing Co to name just a few venues. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere. Tenants pays gas, water and electricity. Pets are welcome with a $250 refundable pet deposit.