All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE

4825 Baltimore Avenue · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4825 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cedar Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
#5 is a cozy four bedroom/two bathroom apartment in the heart of Cedar Park right on Baltimore Avenue with bonus attic room! There are hardwood floors throughout as well as central air. The kitchen offers a dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. There are private storage closets and coin-op laundry facilities in the basement. This property is optimally situated just at the hub of 48th Street and is only steps away from Mariposa Market, Cedar Park, Malcolm X Park, Satellite Cafe, Cedar Park Cafe, Little Baby~s Ice Cream, Hibiscus, 48th St. Grille, Vientiane Cafe, The Gold Standard, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Studio 34, Thrive Fitness and Wellness and Dock Street Brewing Co to name just a few venues. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere. Tenants pays gas, water and electricity. Pets are welcome with a $250 refundable pet deposit. This property is optimally situated just at the hub of 48th Street and is only steps away from Mariposa Market, Cedar Park, Malcolm X Park, Satellite Cafe, Cedar Park Cafe, Little Baby~s Ice Cream, Hibiscus, 48th St. Grille, Vientiane Cafe, The Gold Standard, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Studio 34, Thrive Fitness and Wellness and Dock Street Brewing Co to name just a few venues. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4825 BALTIMORE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity