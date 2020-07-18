All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

4821 WALNUT STREET

4821 Walnut Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4821 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FLR · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new Luxury Renovation with sexy finishes throughout! Custom kitchen with sleek 2 tone cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and breakfast bar! Modern Plank flooring throughout, exposed spiral duct work, flat LED lighting throughout, custom tiled bathrooms, and LOTS of living space!! Come and claim this one before someone else does! Right on Walnut St, easy access to public transportation, close proximity to U Penn and Drexel (Meds and Eds), and all the restaurants and shopping of University City just a few blocks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 WALNUT STREET have any available units?
4821 WALNUT STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 4821 WALNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4821 WALNUT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 WALNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4821 WALNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4821 WALNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 4821 WALNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4821 WALNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 WALNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 WALNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 4821 WALNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4821 WALNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 4821 WALNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 WALNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 WALNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 WALNUT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 WALNUT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
