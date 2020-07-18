4821 WALNUT STREET

Amenities

Brand new Luxury Renovation with sexy finishes throughout! Custom kitchen with sleek 2 tone cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and breakfast bar! Modern Plank flooring throughout, exposed spiral duct work, flat LED lighting throughout, custom tiled bathrooms, and LOTS of living space!! Come and claim this one before someone else does! Right on Walnut St, easy access to public transportation, close proximity to U Penn and Drexel (Meds and Eds), and all the restaurants and shopping of University City just a few blocks away!