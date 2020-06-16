4813 BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry bbq/grill

This cozy four bedroom/1 bathroom is in the heart of Cedar Park right on Baltimore Avenue! There are hardwood floors throughout, central air and a shared yard. The kitchen offers a dishwasher and garbage disposal. There are coin-op laundry facilities in the basement. This property is optimally situated just at the hub of 48th Street and is only steps away from Mariposa Market, Cedar Park, Malcolm X Park, Satellite Cafe, Cedar Park Cafe, Little Baby~s Ice Cream, Hibiscus, 48th St. Grille, Vientiane Cafe, The Gold Standard, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Studio 34, Thrive Fitness and Wellness and Dock Street Brewing Co to name just a few venues. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA buses offer easy access to anywhere. Tenant pays gas, water & electric. Pets are welcome with a $250 refundable pet fee.