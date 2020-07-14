All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4715 Walnut Street 216.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4715 Walnut Street 216
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

4715 Walnut Street 216

4715 Walnut Street · (215) 834-2775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Walnut Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4715 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 7

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 216 Available 08/07/20 West Philly studio for early Aug or Sept 1st Move - Property Id: 280740

5% discount to all front line and health care workers.
No application Fees!!
This property is located in the University City District of Philadelphia nearby both the Walnut and Spruce Hill Neighborhoods. The building consists of reasonably priced studio and one-bedroom apartment units. Building amenities include laundry facilities on-site, Zip Car on-site, 24-hour security call surveillance; an evening emergency maintenance platform, reasonably priced parking when available on-site, close proximity to public transportation and major roadway, recently renovated common areas including recently replaced carpet, common area painting and installation of LED lighting, a passenger size elevator, and select units are being upgraded with luxury vinyl tile (faux hardwood) floors.
One month in security, a $40 app fee takes the unit off the market and the first month's rent is due at move-in.

Must have a 640 credit score and show 3 times the monthly rent amount in gross income.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280740
Property Id 280740

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5878669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Walnut Street 216 have any available units?
4715 Walnut Street 216 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 Walnut Street 216 have?
Some of 4715 Walnut Street 216's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 Walnut Street 216 currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Walnut Street 216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Walnut Street 216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 Walnut Street 216 is pet friendly.
Does 4715 Walnut Street 216 offer parking?
Yes, 4715 Walnut Street 216 offers parking.
Does 4715 Walnut Street 216 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 Walnut Street 216 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Walnut Street 216 have a pool?
No, 4715 Walnut Street 216 does not have a pool.
Does 4715 Walnut Street 216 have accessible units?
No, 4715 Walnut Street 216 does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Walnut Street 216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 Walnut Street 216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4715 Walnut Street 216?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Juniper East
1329 Lombard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Metro Club
201 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Midtown Apartments
1218 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
220 South 16th Street
220 S 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity