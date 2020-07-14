4715 Walnut Street 216

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 216 Available 08/07/20 West Philly studio for early Aug or Sept 1st Move - Property Id: 280740



5% discount to all front line and health care workers.

No application Fees!!

This property is located in the University City District of Philadelphia nearby both the Walnut and Spruce Hill Neighborhoods. The building consists of reasonably priced studio and one-bedroom apartment units. Building amenities include laundry facilities on-site, Zip Car on-site, 24-hour security call surveillance; an evening emergency maintenance platform, reasonably priced parking when available on-site, close proximity to public transportation and major roadway, recently renovated common areas including recently replaced carpet, common area painting and installation of LED lighting, a passenger size elevator, and select units are being upgraded with luxury vinyl tile (faux hardwood) floors.

One month in security, a $40 app fee takes the unit off the market and the first month's rent is due at move-in.



Must have a 640 credit score and show 3 times the monthly rent amount in gross income.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280740

Property Id 280740



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5878669)