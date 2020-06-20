All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4662 Mansion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4662 Mansion Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4662 Mansion Street

4662 Mansion Street · (732) 261-2423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4662 Mansion Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 143 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
We have one of the best houses in Manayunk and are looking for a guy to fill the room of one of the guys who is leaving. The house is on Mansion Street between Ripka and Hermitage. It's close to the Ivy Ridge train station and a ten minute walk to Main Street, so very convenient. We are all young professionals. Everyone is in the 23-26 age range.

The house itself is awesome! It was completely renovated a few years ago, so everything is new and very modern. The downstairs is huge! It has hard wood floors throughout and is fully furnished. The front living room has three sofas, coffee and end tables, lamps, carpet, and a tv. The dining room has a large table and six chairs. The kitchen is huge with all new appliances. There is a large half bath off the hallway near the kitchen. Off the kitchen in the rear of the house, we have a very large family room (which is where we hang out most) which leads to a nice patio and back yard. The family room has a large sectional sofa, another sofa, coffee and end tables and a new 65" flatscreen tv. There is a large, dry basement for storage. The house has central air, which definitely makes a huge difference this time of year. The washer and dryer are on the third floor.

There are two full bathrooms, one on the second floor and one on the third floor. The room that is available is the large bedroom on the third floor. It is about 11x13, carpeted wall-to-wall with a large closet and a ceiling fan. The rent for this room is $695. All of the utilities are split five ways, which would include electric, gas, cable TV and internet. We have Verizon Fios internet and tv with a premium sports package. We keep the house pretty neat, with everyone picking up after themselves. Occasionally we hire a cleaning lady to come in just to keep things in good order.

We are pretty easy-going guys. We work and generally keep it lower key during the week, going running or to the gym after work and then chilling, and then tend to have more fun on the weekends. We have a decent back yard and a new grill, so we use that a bit in good weather. We are all pretty active and all into sports. We are looking for a young professional guy to join the house, someone who is similar to us.

Send a response with some basic information about yourself if you are interested. Also let us know when you are able to come by and we can set a time for you to see the place. We are available to show the room evenings or weekends. The room is available anytime this month. We're pretty sure that we have one of the nicest houses in Manayunk, and we are looking for a good guy who has similar interests and who will appreciate living in a very nice place. No smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 Mansion Street have any available units?
4662 Mansion Street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4662 Mansion Street have?
Some of 4662 Mansion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4662 Mansion Street currently offering any rent specials?
4662 Mansion Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 Mansion Street pet-friendly?
No, 4662 Mansion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4662 Mansion Street offer parking?
No, 4662 Mansion Street does not offer parking.
Does 4662 Mansion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4662 Mansion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 Mansion Street have a pool?
No, 4662 Mansion Street does not have a pool.
Does 4662 Mansion Street have accessible units?
No, 4662 Mansion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 Mansion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4662 Mansion Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4662 Mansion Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
1411 Walnut Street
1411 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19127
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity