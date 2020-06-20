4662 Mansion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

We have one of the best houses in Manayunk and are looking for a guy to fill the room of one of the guys who is leaving. The house is on Mansion Street between Ripka and Hermitage. It's close to the Ivy Ridge train station and a ten minute walk to Main Street, so very convenient. We are all young professionals. Everyone is in the 23-26 age range.



The house itself is awesome! It was completely renovated a few years ago, so everything is new and very modern. The downstairs is huge! It has hard wood floors throughout and is fully furnished. The front living room has three sofas, coffee and end tables, lamps, carpet, and a tv. The dining room has a large table and six chairs. The kitchen is huge with all new appliances. There is a large half bath off the hallway near the kitchen. Off the kitchen in the rear of the house, we have a very large family room (which is where we hang out most) which leads to a nice patio and back yard. The family room has a large sectional sofa, another sofa, coffee and end tables and a new 65" flatscreen tv. There is a large, dry basement for storage. The house has central air, which definitely makes a huge difference this time of year. The washer and dryer are on the third floor.



There are two full bathrooms, one on the second floor and one on the third floor. The room that is available is the large bedroom on the third floor. It is about 11x13, carpeted wall-to-wall with a large closet and a ceiling fan. The rent for this room is $695. All of the utilities are split five ways, which would include electric, gas, cable TV and internet. We have Verizon Fios internet and tv with a premium sports package. We keep the house pretty neat, with everyone picking up after themselves. Occasionally we hire a cleaning lady to come in just to keep things in good order.



We are pretty easy-going guys. We work and generally keep it lower key during the week, going running or to the gym after work and then chilling, and then tend to have more fun on the weekends. We have a decent back yard and a new grill, so we use that a bit in good weather. We are all pretty active and all into sports. We are looking for a young professional guy to join the house, someone who is similar to us.



Send a response with some basic information about yourself if you are interested. Also let us know when you are able to come by and we can set a time for you to see the place. We are available to show the room evenings or weekends. The room is available anytime this month. We're pretty sure that we have one of the nicest houses in Manayunk, and we are looking for a good guy who has similar interests and who will appreciate living in a very nice place. No smoking and no pets.