4639 UMBRIA STREET

Available for rent beginning August 1st. Great 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in ever-popular Manayunk. This unit has been recently renovated and features hardwood flooring, fresh paint, newer open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom with stall shower, air conditioning, common area washer and dryer, and a basement storage unit. The landlord will allow one cat or dog under 25 pounds with an extra monthly rent of $25. Great location easy walk to train, shops, bars, and restaurants and quick access to 76 and other major roads and highways. Due to Covid-19 this unit is not available for showings at this time.