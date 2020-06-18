All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 AM

4639 UMBRIA STREET

4639 Umbria Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4639 Umbria Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for rent beginning August 1st. Great 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in ever-popular Manayunk. This unit has been recently renovated and features hardwood flooring, fresh paint, newer open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom with stall shower, air conditioning, common area washer and dryer, and a basement storage unit. The landlord will allow one cat or dog under 25 pounds with an extra monthly rent of $25. Great location easy walk to train, shops, bars, and restaurants and quick access to 76 and other major roads and highways. Due to Covid-19 this unit is not available for showings at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 UMBRIA STREET have any available units?
4639 UMBRIA STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4639 UMBRIA STREET have?
Some of 4639 UMBRIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4639 UMBRIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4639 UMBRIA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 UMBRIA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4639 UMBRIA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4639 UMBRIA STREET offer parking?
No, 4639 UMBRIA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4639 UMBRIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4639 UMBRIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 UMBRIA STREET have a pool?
No, 4639 UMBRIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4639 UMBRIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 4639 UMBRIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 UMBRIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4639 UMBRIA STREET has units with dishwashers.
