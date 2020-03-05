All apartments in Philadelphia
4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:38 AM

4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD

4601 Flat Rock Road · (267) 463-2428
Location

4601 Flat Rock Road, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 512 · Avail. now

$1,919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Apex Manayunk expertly blends three brand-new buildings with four historic textile mill structures to create one of the region's most exciting luxury apartment communities. Walk to Main Street Manayunk! Easily access the highway or train from Venice Lofts. Stainless steel, hardwood floors, w/d in-unit. With highly styled amenities and access to Philadelphia's finest restaurants and boutiques, Venice Lofts will be able to provide you with a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle. With a combination of loft residences and townhomes, each featuring the highest-quality materials and finishes, it's no wonder this award-winning community is one of the most highly sought-after residential destinations in Philadelphia. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center overlooking the Manayunk canal, BBQ and deck area, Game Room, Bark Park, Bocce ball field, Jogging trails right outside the door, Bike Storage, Private Parking. Parking options start at $60/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD have any available units?
4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD has a unit available for $1,919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD have?
Some of 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
