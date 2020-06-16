4443 Chestnut Street - St - Front

Amenities

Street facing (on Chestnut Street) Store Front located in a vibrant and high traffic University City, Philadelphia area (4443 Chestnut Street).

1,000 sq. ft. Store front space for lease with mostly open space that can be reconfigured to fit your needs. Included is a bathroom within the suite and additional storage in the back yard upon request.

Zoning is commercial use. Great retail opportunity, strong day-time population with street parking.



A newly renovated property ready to move-in

Complete Hardwood flooring

Kitchenette with granite counter tops, oak cabinetry including microwave, refrigerator &dishwasher.

Laundry Facility on Premises.

We are minutes from Center City, within Walking distance to Philadelphia Universities!

Surrounded by University City District.

To apply, please click here: http://kmr-krus.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



For additional information and to schedule a viewing, contact Mel Berisha @ 551-482-1882