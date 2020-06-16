All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020

4443 Chestnut Street - St - Front

4443 Chestnut Street · (551) 482-1882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4443 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Street facing (on Chestnut Street) Store Front located in a vibrant and high traffic University City, Philadelphia area (4443 Chestnut Street).
Available Now for Move In
Street facing (on Chestnut Street) Store Front located in a vibrant and high traffic University City, Philadelphia area (4443 Chestnut Street).
1,000 sq. ft. Store front space for lease with mostly open space that can be reconfigured to fit your needs. Included is a bathroom within the suite and additional storage in the back yard upon request.
Zoning is commercial use. Great retail opportunity, strong day-time population with street parking.

A newly renovated property ready to move-in
Complete Hardwood flooring
Kitchenette with granite counter tops, oak cabinetry including microwave, refrigerator &dishwasher.
Laundry Facility on Premises.
We are minutes from Center City, within Walking distance to Philadelphia Universities!
Surrounded by University City District.
To apply, please click here: http://kmr-krus.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

For additional information and to schedule a viewing, contact Mel Berisha @ 551-482-1882

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

