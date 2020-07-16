441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

3 unit multi-family home



Beautiful lovely sun-filled spacious apartment with washer dryer in each unit on a friendly and quiet residential street. Hardwood floors, new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, beautiful lighting. Exceptional location -- close to Germantown Ave with grocery stores, drug stores, coffee shops, parks, public transit and minutes to the expressway and to loads of bars and restaurants.



Cats and small dogs are okay (for additional monthly fees). Credit, criminal check and previous landlord references will be requested.



435-441 Walnut lane are a set of 9 apartments. This listing is for a large 2 bedroom unit.