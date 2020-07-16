All apartments in Philadelphia
441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2

441 East Walnut Lane · (267) 214-2266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 East Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Germantown - Morton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
3 unit multi-family home

Beautiful lovely sun-filled spacious apartment with washer dryer in each unit on a friendly and quiet residential street. Hardwood floors, new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, beautiful lighting. Exceptional location -- close to Germantown Ave with grocery stores, drug stores, coffee shops, parks, public transit and minutes to the expressway and to loads of bars and restaurants.

Cats and small dogs are okay (for additional monthly fees). Credit, criminal check and previous landlord references will be requested.

435-441 Walnut lane are a set of 9 apartments. This listing is for a large 2 bedroom unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 have any available units?
441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 have?
Some of 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
