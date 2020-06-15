All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:34 AM

4356 FREELAND AVENUE

4356 Freeland Avenue · (551) 404-5204
Location

4356 Freeland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated home, newer kitchen, living room and dining room with hardwood floors, first floor laundry room, 3 bedrooms with carpet, 2 car off street parking, full basement with plenty of storage. Available June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 FREELAND AVENUE have any available units?
4356 FREELAND AVENUE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4356 FREELAND AVENUE have?
Some of 4356 FREELAND AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 FREELAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4356 FREELAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 FREELAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4356 FREELAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4356 FREELAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4356 FREELAND AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 4356 FREELAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4356 FREELAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 FREELAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4356 FREELAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4356 FREELAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4356 FREELAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 FREELAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4356 FREELAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
