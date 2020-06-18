Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To schedule a showing, submit an application or for our leasing criteria, please visit www.KHPPM.com/leasing.



This polished 3 bedroom home is located in the Haddington part of Philadelphia. 434 N 64th St is 1,666 sqft which offers natural light, spacious rooms and inviting living space. This gem is centrally located in a great community near shopping, public transportation, parks and schools. 434 N 64th St will not be on the market for long!



This newly renovated home now features both a crisp, clean bathroom and a modernized kitchen. Some of the updates include: fresh paint, hardwood floors, oak cabinets, granite counter tops with brand new kitchen appliances including a dishwasher. This unit also offers a garage for storage.



BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!



This property has a friendly and reliable management team in place to respond promptly to our residents.



Resident pays for water, gas and electric where applicable. This is a pet friendly home for approved animals only. We require a non-refundable administrative fee of $200 for the first pet, and $100 for an additional pet, PLUS a non-refundable monthly rent of $10 per pet and $300K in Renters Insurance for animals over 25lbs. No animals over 25lbs are permitted in multifamily units. In order to qualify, resident must gross a monthly income of three times the monthly rent. TO MOVE IN, Resident must pay first & last month's rent, as well as a security deposit, all in certified funds.