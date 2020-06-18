Amenities
To schedule a showing, submit an application or for our leasing criteria, please visit www.KHPPM.com/leasing.
This polished 3 bedroom home is located in the Haddington part of Philadelphia. 434 N 64th St is 1,666 sqft which offers natural light, spacious rooms and inviting living space. This gem is centrally located in a great community near shopping, public transportation, parks and schools. 434 N 64th St will not be on the market for long!
This newly renovated home now features both a crisp, clean bathroom and a modernized kitchen. Some of the updates include: fresh paint, hardwood floors, oak cabinets, granite counter tops with brand new kitchen appliances including a dishwasher. This unit also offers a garage for storage.
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!
This property has a friendly and reliable management team in place to respond promptly to our residents.
Resident pays for water, gas and electric where applicable. This is a pet friendly home for approved animals only. We require a non-refundable administrative fee of $200 for the first pet, and $100 for an additional pet, PLUS a non-refundable monthly rent of $10 per pet and $300K in Renters Insurance for animals over 25lbs. No animals over 25lbs are permitted in multifamily units. In order to qualify, resident must gross a monthly income of three times the monthly rent. TO MOVE IN, Resident must pay first & last month's rent, as well as a security deposit, all in certified funds.