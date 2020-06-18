All apartments in Philadelphia
434 N 64th St

434 North 64th Street · (833) 267-4400
Location

434 North 64th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151
Overbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To schedule a showing, submit an application or for our leasing criteria, please visit www.KHPPM.com/leasing.

This polished 3 bedroom home is located in the Haddington part of Philadelphia. 434 N 64th St is 1,666 sqft which offers natural light, spacious rooms and inviting living space. This gem is centrally located in a great community near shopping, public transportation, parks and schools. 434 N 64th St will not be on the market for long!

This newly renovated home now features both a crisp, clean bathroom and a modernized kitchen. Some of the updates include: fresh paint, hardwood floors, oak cabinets, granite counter tops with brand new kitchen appliances including a dishwasher. This unit also offers a garage for storage.

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!

This property has a friendly and reliable management team in place to respond promptly to our residents.

Resident pays for water, gas and electric where applicable. This is a pet friendly home for approved animals only. We require a non-refundable administrative fee of $200 for the first pet, and $100 for an additional pet, PLUS a non-refundable monthly rent of $10 per pet and $300K in Renters Insurance for animals over 25lbs. No animals over 25lbs are permitted in multifamily units. In order to qualify, resident must gross a monthly income of three times the monthly rent. TO MOVE IN, Resident must pay first & last month's rent, as well as a security deposit, all in certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 N 64th St have any available units?
434 N 64th St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 N 64th St have?
Some of 434 N 64th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 N 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
434 N 64th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 N 64th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 N 64th St is pet friendly.
Does 434 N 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 434 N 64th St does offer parking.
Does 434 N 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 N 64th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 N 64th St have a pool?
No, 434 N 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 434 N 64th St have accessible units?
No, 434 N 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 434 N 64th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 N 64th St has units with dishwashers.
