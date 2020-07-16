4304 CRESSON STREET

Amenities
Newer construction apartment right off of Main Street Manayunk. This 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom apartment is located right in the heart of Manayunk. Walk to everything....bars, restaurants, shops, the train, etc. This building was built a few years ago so everything in it is like new. Each apartment has central air and forced hot air heat, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a washer & dryer in the unit.. Some pets are ok. Available 7/1 Pictures are from various units in the complex.