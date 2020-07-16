All apartments in Philadelphia
4304 CRESSON STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 PM

4304 CRESSON STREET

4304 Cresson Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

4304 Cresson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 19120 sqft

Amenities

Newer construction apartment right off of Main Street Manayunk. This 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom apartment is located right in the heart of Manayunk. Walk to everything....bars, restaurants, shops, the train, etc. This building was built a few years ago so everything in it is like new. Each apartment has central air and forced hot air heat, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a washer & dryer in the unit.. Some pets are ok. Available 7/1 Pictures are from various units in the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 CRESSON STREET have any available units?
4304 CRESSON STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 CRESSON STREET have?
Some of 4304 CRESSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 CRESSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4304 CRESSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 CRESSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4304 CRESSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4304 CRESSON STREET offer parking?
No, 4304 CRESSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4304 CRESSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4304 CRESSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 CRESSON STREET have a pool?
No, 4304 CRESSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4304 CRESSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 4304 CRESSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 CRESSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4304 CRESSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
