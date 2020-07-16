4304 CRESSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer construction apartment right off of Main Street Manayunk. This 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom apartment is located right in the heart of Manayunk. Walk to everything....bars, restaurants, shops, the train, etc. This building was built a few years ago so everything in it is like new. Each apartment has central air and forced hot air heat, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a washer & dryer in the unit.. Some pets are ok. Available 7/1 Pictures are from various units in the complex.