Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 428 E WILDEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
428 E WILDEY STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM
1 of 47
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
428 E WILDEY STREET
428 East Wildey Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
428 East Wildey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 428 E WILDEY STREET have any available units?
428 E WILDEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 428 E WILDEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
428 E WILDEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 E WILDEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 428 E WILDEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 428 E WILDEY STREET offer parking?
No, 428 E WILDEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 428 E WILDEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 E WILDEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 E WILDEY STREET have a pool?
No, 428 E WILDEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 428 E WILDEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 428 E WILDEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 428 E WILDEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 E WILDEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 E WILDEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 E WILDEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
1315 W. Loudon Street
6051 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Similar Pages
Philadelphia 1 Bedrooms
Philadelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly Apartments
Philadelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norristown, PA
Levittown, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lansdale, PA
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PA
Horsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Logan Square
Hunting Park
Cobbs Creek
Somerton
Rittenhouse Square
Overbrook
University City
West Oak Lane
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Drexel University