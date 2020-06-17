4222 Chestnut St 2F

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access media room

Unit 2F Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 1br/1ba Furnished Apt by UPENN! - Property Id: 241206



This 1br/1ba newly renovated apartment is available for rent in July or August. Apartment is located one block away from Penn. Large open living room with ceiling to floor windows and with bay window. Unit comes partially furnished with sofa, desk and Pax Wardrobes. Stunning Tiled eat-in Kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven - Tiled bathroom - Well-lit apartment with lots of windows- Have access to package delivery lockers for all you online shopping - Located within short walking distance to stores like Fresh Grocers, CVS, restaurants and movie theater the Bridge- Close to public transportation-bus (21 can take you to Center city in 5 mins), subway- Non Smoking building and No Pets allowed.



- Exclusive feature of the building is the state of the art Parcelist system to guarantee safe secure delivery of all your packages.



$135 utility fee/ month per tenant - heating, cooking gas internet, hot water, and parcel locker fee)



Move In Fees: $2000

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241206

Property Id 241206



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5790670)