Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

4222 Chestnut St 2F

4222 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Unit 2F Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 1br/1ba Furnished Apt by UPENN! - Property Id: 241206

This 1br/1ba newly renovated apartment is available for rent in July or August. Apartment is located one block away from Penn. Large open living room with ceiling to floor windows and with bay window. Unit comes partially furnished with sofa, desk and Pax Wardrobes. Stunning Tiled eat-in Kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven - Tiled bathroom - Well-lit apartment with lots of windows- Have access to package delivery lockers for all you online shopping - Located within short walking distance to stores like Fresh Grocers, CVS, restaurants and movie theater the Bridge- Close to public transportation-bus (21 can take you to Center city in 5 mins), subway- Non Smoking building and No Pets allowed.

- Exclusive feature of the building is the state of the art Parcelist system to guarantee safe secure delivery of all your packages.

$135 utility fee/ month per tenant - heating, cooking gas internet, hot water, and parcel locker fee)

Move In Fees: $2000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241206
Property Id 241206

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5790670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Chestnut St 2F have any available units?
4222 Chestnut St 2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 Chestnut St 2F have?
Some of 4222 Chestnut St 2F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Chestnut St 2F currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Chestnut St 2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Chestnut St 2F pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Chestnut St 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4222 Chestnut St 2F offer parking?
No, 4222 Chestnut St 2F does not offer parking.
Does 4222 Chestnut St 2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 Chestnut St 2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Chestnut St 2F have a pool?
No, 4222 Chestnut St 2F does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Chestnut St 2F have accessible units?
No, 4222 Chestnut St 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Chestnut St 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 Chestnut St 2F has units with dishwashers.
