4111 Ludlow St 3R

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 3R Available 07/01/20 4111 Ludlow - Property Id: 179558



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/MQvkNaSv8Tw



May, June & July Move ins. . Come experience these brilliant & upscale apartments in University City a block from UPENN campus. We have several 2br/1.5ba units available with different layouts.



4111 Ludlow has 2br/1bas, 2br/2ba, 2br/1.5ba & 1br/1.5ba units available. Huge Community Roof Deck. All units include a washer & dryer in the unit. As you can see, all are very spacious and feature a lot of natural light during the day. These warm, modern luxury apartments are perfect for young professionals, graduate students, or a young family looking to live in a beautiful neighborhood. Perfect UPENN or CHOP staff as its mere blocks from the campus & hospital. Come see your new apartment today!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179558

Property Id 179558



(RLNE5368878)