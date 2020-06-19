All apartments in Philadelphia
4111 Ludlow St 3R

4111 Ludlow Street · (215) 501-9459
Location

4111 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3R · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3R Available 07/01/20 4111 Ludlow - Property Id: 179558

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/MQvkNaSv8Tw

May, June & July Move ins. . Come experience these brilliant & upscale apartments in University City a block from UPENN campus. We have several 2br/1.5ba units available with different layouts.

4111 Ludlow has 2br/1bas, 2br/2ba, 2br/1.5ba & 1br/1.5ba units available. Huge Community Roof Deck. All units include a washer & dryer in the unit. As you can see, all are very spacious and feature a lot of natural light during the day. These warm, modern luxury apartments are perfect for young professionals, graduate students, or a young family looking to live in a beautiful neighborhood. Perfect UPENN or CHOP staff as its mere blocks from the campus & hospital. Come see your new apartment today!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179558
Property Id 179558

(RLNE5368878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Ludlow St 3R have any available units?
4111 Ludlow St 3R has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Ludlow St 3R have?
Some of 4111 Ludlow St 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Ludlow St 3R currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Ludlow St 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Ludlow St 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 Ludlow St 3R is pet friendly.
Does 4111 Ludlow St 3R offer parking?
No, 4111 Ludlow St 3R does not offer parking.
Does 4111 Ludlow St 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 Ludlow St 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Ludlow St 3R have a pool?
No, 4111 Ludlow St 3R does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Ludlow St 3R have accessible units?
No, 4111 Ludlow St 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Ludlow St 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Ludlow St 3R has units with dishwashers.
