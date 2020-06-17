4034 Sansom St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave range

Campus Apartments provides am affordable and private home away from home where students can live and study in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Great location on Beige Block North, close to the UPenn Police station, around the block from the Fresh Grocer and very close to campus!Whether you ride a bike, walk, or use other transportation, you can live the off-campus lifestyle and never be too far from campus facilities. Contact the leasing office for more information. 215.382.1300.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1042233)