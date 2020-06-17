All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4034 Sansom St

4034 Sansom Street · (215) 382-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4034 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $4875 · Avail. now

$4,875

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Campus Apartments provides am affordable and private home away from home where students can live and study in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Great location on Beige Block North, close to the UPenn Police station, around the block from the Fresh Grocer and very close to campus!Whether you ride a bike, walk, or use other transportation, you can live the off-campus lifestyle and never be too far from campus facilities. Contact the leasing office for more information. 215.382.1300.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1042233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 Sansom St have any available units?
4034 Sansom St has a unit available for $4,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 Sansom St have?
Some of 4034 Sansom St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 Sansom St currently offering any rent specials?
4034 Sansom St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 Sansom St pet-friendly?
No, 4034 Sansom St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4034 Sansom St offer parking?
No, 4034 Sansom St does not offer parking.
Does 4034 Sansom St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4034 Sansom St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 Sansom St have a pool?
No, 4034 Sansom St does not have a pool.
Does 4034 Sansom St have accessible units?
No, 4034 Sansom St does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 Sansom St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4034 Sansom St has units with dishwashers.
