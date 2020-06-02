All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
403 S 22nd St 3F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

403 S 22nd St 3F

403 S 22nd St · (267) 307-4197
Location

403 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Fitler Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Bilevel 3bedr'm/2bath apt, h/w fls & carpets. - Property Id: 294897

On 3rd & 4th floor of brownstone on 400 block of S. 22nd st. Spacious living room/ kitchen, one bedroom and bathroom downstairs with h/w fls. While upstairs has 2 bedrooms, one very spacious, the other medium size bedroom and 2nd bathroom. Carpets in bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have a closet. W/d in basement, coin operated. Avail now or 7/1 or 7/7. Virtual tour available and in-person tours available upon request. Great location, very centrally located. Call John @ W.P.R.G -267-307-4197 for appt or more info.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294897
Property Id 294897

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 S 22nd St 3F have any available units?
403 S 22nd St 3F has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 S 22nd St 3F have?
Some of 403 S 22nd St 3F's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 S 22nd St 3F currently offering any rent specials?
403 S 22nd St 3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 S 22nd St 3F pet-friendly?
No, 403 S 22nd St 3F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 403 S 22nd St 3F offer parking?
No, 403 S 22nd St 3F does not offer parking.
Does 403 S 22nd St 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 S 22nd St 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 S 22nd St 3F have a pool?
No, 403 S 22nd St 3F does not have a pool.
Does 403 S 22nd St 3F have accessible units?
No, 403 S 22nd St 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 403 S 22nd St 3F have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 S 22nd St 3F does not have units with dishwashers.
