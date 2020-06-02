403 S 22nd St 3F

Amenities

On 3rd & 4th floor of brownstone on 400 block of S. 22nd st. Spacious living room/ kitchen, one bedroom and bathroom downstairs with h/w fls. While upstairs has 2 bedrooms, one very spacious, the other medium size bedroom and 2nd bathroom. Carpets in bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have a closet. W/d in basement, coin operated. Avail now or 7/1 or 7/7. Virtual tour available and in-person tours available upon request. Great location, very centrally located. Call John @ W.P.R.G -267-307-4197 for appt or more info.

