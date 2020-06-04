All apartments in Philadelphia
402 N 38th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

402 N 38th St

402 North 38th Street · (833) 993-1949
Location

402 North 38th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Powelton

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $3250 · Avail. now

$3,250

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Move-in ready, 3-story, 5 BR/ 2 full bath house in Powelton Village with tons of space!
Amazing location! Close to restaurants, shops, and universities. Just 2 blocks from either bus or trolley stops.

Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Well-maintained
- Full, Open Concept Kitchen w/ Dishwasher
- Large Basement w/ Washer & Dryer
- 5 Spacious Bedrooms
- Storage Throughout
- Private Backyard
- Close to shops, restaurants, and universities
- Easy Access to Public Transportation
- Small Dogs Allowed
- 1,704 Sq Ft

First/last/security required
Available Sept 1st!

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 N 38th St have any available units?
402 N 38th St has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 N 38th St have?
Some of 402 N 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 N 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
402 N 38th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 N 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 N 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 402 N 38th St offer parking?
No, 402 N 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 402 N 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 N 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 N 38th St have a pool?
No, 402 N 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 402 N 38th St have accessible units?
No, 402 N 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 402 N 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 N 38th St has units with dishwashers.
