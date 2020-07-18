401 South 16th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors coffee bar air conditioning

First Floor Commercial Storefront/Office Space available in the Rittenhouse Square & Ave of the Arts Area, at the corner of 16th and Pine Street!



Large, Over-Sized Windows overlooking Pine Street and 16th Street.



This unit is on the first floor, with large display windows for maximum exposure to advertise your business/products!!



There is also a second level overlooking the first floor that can be used for additional office/store space!



Small Kitchenette and office area in the back of the main floor as well!



There are Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and adjustable track lighting!



Also, featuring a Brand New Central AC/Heating system.



Building that this unit is available in, is located in the heart of Center City at the Corner of 16th and Pine. Entrance to storefront is on Pine Street.



Shopping, entertainment and the Arts are all within easy reach of this stylish building. Two blocks from Broad Street, and across the street from Coffee Shop. 4 blocks from Liberty Place, and Three blocks from Rittenhouse Square!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,850.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.