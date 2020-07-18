All apartments in Philadelphia
401 South 16th Street

401 S 16th St · (215) 703-2889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 1F Store · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
First Floor Commercial Storefront/Office Space available in the Rittenhouse Square & Ave of the Arts Area, at the corner of 16th and Pine Street!

Large, Over-Sized Windows overlooking Pine Street and 16th Street.

This unit is on the first floor, with large display windows for maximum exposure to advertise your business/products!!

There is also a second level overlooking the first floor that can be used for additional office/store space!

Small Kitchenette and office area in the back of the main floor as well!

There are Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and adjustable track lighting!

Also, featuring a Brand New Central AC/Heating system.

Building that this unit is available in, is located in the heart of Center City at the Corner of 16th and Pine. Entrance to storefront is on Pine Street.

Shopping, entertainment and the Arts are all within easy reach of this stylish building. Two blocks from Broad Street, and across the street from Coffee Shop. 4 blocks from Liberty Place, and Three blocks from Rittenhouse Square!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,850.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 South 16th Street have any available units?
401 South 16th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 401 South 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 South 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 South 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 South 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 401 South 16th Street offer parking?
No, 401 South 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 401 South 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 South 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 South 16th Street have a pool?
No, 401 South 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 South 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 South 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 South 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 South 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 South 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 South 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 401 South 16th Street?
