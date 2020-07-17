All apartments in Philadelphia
4000 GYPSY LANE

4000 Gypsy Lane · (267) 435-8015
Location

4000 Gypsy Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19129
East Falls

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/B4tlivCF62Y Welcome to Gypsy Lane Condos. Unit 214 is a 2 bedroom layout, with one very large bedroom with generous closet space, and a second bedroom that functions best as a nursery or office. The open living and dining rooms flow together seamlessly. The expansive kitchen is well-equipped with an electric oven/range, dishwasher and refrigerator, plus ample counter space and cabinet storage. Equipped with central air conditioning. The setting can't be beat, with beautifully kept grounds, plenty of parking, a community pool, tennis courts and exercise room. Available as soon as you need it! Tenants pay electric and internet service charge. Contact listing agent for showings and applications. Good credit and verifiable income required. Cats friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

