4000 GYPSY LANE

Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/B4tlivCF62Y Welcome to Gypsy Lane Condos. Unit 214 is a 2 bedroom layout, with one very large bedroom with generous closet space, and a second bedroom that functions best as a nursery or office. The open living and dining rooms flow together seamlessly. The expansive kitchen is well-equipped with an electric oven/range, dishwasher and refrigerator, plus ample counter space and cabinet storage. Equipped with central air conditioning. The setting can't be beat, with beautifully kept grounds, plenty of parking, a community pool, tennis courts and exercise room. Available as soon as you need it! Tenants pay electric and internet service charge. Contact listing agent for showings and applications. Good credit and verifiable income required. Cats friendly.