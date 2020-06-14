All apartments in Philadelphia
400 S 45TH STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:07 PM

400 S 45TH STREET

400 South 45th Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 South 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
A stunning unit in the Sedgley for rent! This rehabbed corner property includes central air, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, reclaimed pine hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and tons of natural light. The unit also features three light filled bedrooms which include tons of closet space, as well as two tiled bathrooms with quartz counter vanities. Washer and dryer are included in the unit, and bike storage is available in the basement for your comfort and convenience. This pet friendly building is close to universities, hospitals, shopping and public transportation, leaving you just minutes away from Center City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S 45TH STREET have any available units?
400 S 45TH STREET has a unit available for $2,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 S 45TH STREET have?
Some of 400 S 45TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S 45TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
400 S 45TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S 45TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 S 45TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 400 S 45TH STREET offer parking?
No, 400 S 45TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 400 S 45TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 S 45TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S 45TH STREET have a pool?
No, 400 S 45TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 400 S 45TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 400 S 45TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S 45TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 S 45TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
