400 S 45TH STREET

Amenities

A stunning unit in the Sedgley for rent! This rehabbed corner property includes central air, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, reclaimed pine hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and tons of natural light. The unit also features three light filled bedrooms which include tons of closet space, as well as two tiled bathrooms with quartz counter vanities. Washer and dryer are included in the unit, and bike storage is available in the basement for your comfort and convenience. This pet friendly building is close to universities, hospitals, shopping and public transportation, leaving you just minutes away from Center City.