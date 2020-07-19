All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

40 N Yewdall St

40 North Yewdall Street · (215) 399-0703 ext. 3
Location

40 North Yewdall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 40 N Yewdall St · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
40 N Yewdall St Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated 3BR Home in West Philly! - NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 3 bedrooms, 1 bath has plenty of living space, an abundance of new windows and contemporary detail. Includes hardwood floors, recessed lighting, open living room. Once you enter the home from the porch you will be welcomed by awesome modern living/dining space and kitchen with brand new floors. The modern kitchen features brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, refrigerator). As you enter through the front door, you are walking on brand new hardwood floors that run all the way through the length of the home. Beyond the kitchen, you~ll find access to the rear yard, perfect for summer get-togethers. All bedrooms provide plenty of sunlight and closet space. The basement is partially finished. This stunning home includes brand new plumbing and electric, new windows throughout. Newly vinyl siding in the front and back. High-efficiency HVAC (Heat/AC), new wiring throughout, new plumbing. Convenient to Drexel, HUP, CHOP, Center City, University City, the suburbs, and New Fashion District shopping and public transportation! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

(RLNE5914021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 N Yewdall St have any available units?
40 N Yewdall St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 N Yewdall St have?
Some of 40 N Yewdall St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 N Yewdall St currently offering any rent specials?
40 N Yewdall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 N Yewdall St pet-friendly?
No, 40 N Yewdall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 40 N Yewdall St offer parking?
No, 40 N Yewdall St does not offer parking.
Does 40 N Yewdall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 N Yewdall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 N Yewdall St have a pool?
No, 40 N Yewdall St does not have a pool.
Does 40 N Yewdall St have accessible units?
No, 40 N Yewdall St does not have accessible units.
Does 40 N Yewdall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 N Yewdall St does not have units with dishwashers.
