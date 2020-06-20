3945 Lancaster Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

A modern 2 bd, 1 ba in newly renovated building. This second level apartment features plenty of natural light, high ceilings, central air, and large windows facing the main street. The kitchen is complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, island stations, and quartz countertops. The building features a smart entry security system (with smartphone integration), bike storage, and easy access to public transportation.



Please contact us to schedule a visit or for more details.

Newly Renovated - 2019