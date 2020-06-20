All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:26 AM

3945 Lancaster Avenue

3945 Lancaster Avenue · (267) 360-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3945 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
A modern 2 bd, 1 ba in newly renovated building. This second level apartment features plenty of natural light, high ceilings, central air, and large windows facing the main street. The kitchen is complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, island stations, and quartz countertops. The building features a smart entry security system (with smartphone integration), bike storage, and easy access to public transportation.

Please contact us to schedule a visit or for more details.
Newly Renovated - 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 Lancaster Avenue have any available units?
3945 Lancaster Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3945 Lancaster Avenue have?
Some of 3945 Lancaster Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 Lancaster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Lancaster Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Lancaster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3945 Lancaster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3945 Lancaster Avenue offer parking?
No, 3945 Lancaster Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3945 Lancaster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 Lancaster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Lancaster Avenue have a pool?
No, 3945 Lancaster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3945 Lancaster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3945 Lancaster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Lancaster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3945 Lancaster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
