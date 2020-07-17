3857 Pechin Street - 106

Amenities
**Handicap Accessible unit**
Become a tenant of our brand new, luxury apartments. The Flats on Pechin offer European style apartments in the 21st century. The Flats have spacious apartments with in unit laundry, on-site parking, open concept living/dining/kitchen area, all stainless steel appliances and much more.
The Flats on Pechin is centrally located and close to all major roadways (including 76/ Route 1, 95) and just minutes away from center city. You can also enjoy Manayunk's famous Main street, where you can find shopping, dining and festivities all year round.
Please email or call to request a tour or check us out at:
www.manayunkapartments.com
Some additional features include:
Anderson Windows
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
In-Unit Laundry
Walk-In Closets
On-Site Parking (Covered
Parking Available)
Nest Thermostats
Grohe Bath Fixtures
LED Lighting
Outdoor Living Space*
(on some units)
Rain Shower Heads
Glass Shower Enclosures