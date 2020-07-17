All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:15 AM

3857 Pechin Street - 106

3857 Pechin Street · (267) 800-5443
Location

3857 Pechin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Handicap Accessible unit**

Become a tenant of our brand new, luxury apartments. The Flats on Pechin offer European style apartments in the 21st century. The Flats have spacious apartments with in unit laundry, on-site parking, open concept living/dining/kitchen area, all stainless steel appliances and much more.

The Flats on Pechin is centrally located and close to all major roadways (including 76/ Route 1, 95) and just minutes away from center city. You can also enjoy Manayunk's famous Main street, where you can find shopping, dining and festivities all year round.

Please email or call to request a tour or check us out at:

www.manayunkapartments.com

Some additional features include:

Anderson Windows
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
In-Unit Laundry
Walk-In Closets
On-Site Parking (Covered
Parking Available)

Nest Thermostats
Grohe Bath Fixtures
LED Lighting
Outdoor Living Space*
(on some units)
Rain Shower Heads
Glass Shower Enclosures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3857 Pechin Street - 106 have any available units?
3857 Pechin Street - 106 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3857 Pechin Street - 106 have?
Some of 3857 Pechin Street - 106's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3857 Pechin Street - 106 currently offering any rent specials?
3857 Pechin Street - 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3857 Pechin Street - 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3857 Pechin Street - 106 is pet friendly.
Does 3857 Pechin Street - 106 offer parking?
Yes, 3857 Pechin Street - 106 offers parking.
Does 3857 Pechin Street - 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3857 Pechin Street - 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3857 Pechin Street - 106 have a pool?
No, 3857 Pechin Street - 106 does not have a pool.
Does 3857 Pechin Street - 106 have accessible units?
Yes, 3857 Pechin Street - 106 has accessible units.
Does 3857 Pechin Street - 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3857 Pechin Street - 106 has units with dishwashers.
