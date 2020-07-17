3857 Pechin Street - 106

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport elevator on-site laundry parking garage

**Handicap Accessible unit**



Become a tenant of our brand new, luxury apartments. The Flats on Pechin offer European style apartments in the 21st century. The Flats have spacious apartments with in unit laundry, on-site parking, open concept living/dining/kitchen area, all stainless steel appliances and much more.



The Flats on Pechin is centrally located and close to all major roadways (including 76/ Route 1, 95) and just minutes away from center city. You can also enjoy Manayunk's famous Main street, where you can find shopping, dining and festivities all year round.



Please email or call to request a tour or check us out at:



www.manayunkapartments.com



Some additional features include:



Anderson Windows

Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Countertops

In-Unit Laundry

Walk-In Closets

On-Site Parking (Covered

Parking Available)



Nest Thermostats

Grohe Bath Fixtures

LED Lighting

Outdoor Living Space*

(on some units)

Rain Shower Heads

Glass Shower Enclosures