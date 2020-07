Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

**OPEN HOUSE**

FRIDAYS- 4-8PM

SATURDAYS 10-5PM

SUNDAYS 10-2PM



LIVE THE LIFE YOU DESERVE.

Immerse yourself in the environment of your dreams. Become one of the first tenants of Manayunk's premier property, and make this centrally-located luxury haven your own.



Every unit boasts premium finishes, on-site parking and convenient access to I-76. Terrace Lofts are only steps away from the Wissahickon train station and Manayunk's famous Main Street.



SOME FEATURES INCLUDE:

Anderson Windows

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops

In-Unit Laundry

Walk-In Closets

On-Site Parking (Covered

Parking Available)



Nest Thermostats

Grohe Bath Fixtures

LED Lighting

Outdoor Living Space (all units

have balconies)



Choose between Comcast and Verizon cable and internet service



**OPEN HOUSE**

FRIDAYS- 4-8PM

SATURDAYS 10-5PM

SUNDAYS 10-2PM