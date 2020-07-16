Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3612 Brandywine Street Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated home near Drexel U. - Modern 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located near 36th and Spring Garden! First floor consists of living room, dining room, and kitchen that exits to a back patio. On the second floor, you will find all three bedrooms and the bathroom. There is an unfinished basement with full size washer and dryer. This lovely house has central A/C and is less than a mile from Drexel University's main campus and a short distance to the Art Museum, Philadelphia Zoo and much more!

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Cat OK with pet deposit. Available 9/1.

To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!



No Dogs Allowed



