Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

3612 Brandywine Street

3612 Brandywine Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
Location

3612 Brandywine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3612 Brandywine Street · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3612 Brandywine Street Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated home near Drexel U. - Modern 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located near 36th and Spring Garden! First floor consists of living room, dining room, and kitchen that exits to a back patio. On the second floor, you will find all three bedrooms and the bathroom. There is an unfinished basement with full size washer and dryer. This lovely house has central A/C and is less than a mile from Drexel University's main campus and a short distance to the Art Museum, Philadelphia Zoo and much more!
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Cat OK with pet deposit. Available 9/1.
To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3212090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Brandywine Street have any available units?
3612 Brandywine Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Brandywine Street have?
Some of 3612 Brandywine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Brandywine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Brandywine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Brandywine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Brandywine Street is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Brandywine Street offer parking?
No, 3612 Brandywine Street does not offer parking.
Does 3612 Brandywine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3612 Brandywine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Brandywine Street have a pool?
No, 3612 Brandywine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Brandywine Street have accessible units?
No, 3612 Brandywine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Brandywine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Brandywine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
