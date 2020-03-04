All apartments in Philadelphia
3479 Bowman St Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3479 Bowman St Unit 2

3479 Bowman Street · (833) 993-1949
Location

3479 Bowman Street, Philadelphia, PA 19129
East Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rustic 3 BR/1 Bath Apartment in East Falls!
You'll find the best of both worlds in East Falls while living in luxury in a well-connected community. The residents are active, vibrant, and friendly. The open concept living space features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops, and new floors. Located within close proximity to restaurants, shopping, Main Street Manayunk, the Kelly drive running trail, Wissahickon park, the East Falls regional rail station, and more. This place has its own special vibe that's worth getting to know.

Property Highlights:

- Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
- Beautiful Balcony
- Skylight
- Bathtub
- Pet-Friendly!
- Dishwasher
- Central A/C
- 1050 Sq Feet
- Three Connecting Bedrooms
- Original Hardwood Flooring

Available Now!

(RLNE5755924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 have any available units?
3479 Bowman St Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 have?
Some of 3479 Bowman St Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3479 Bowman St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3479 Bowman St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
