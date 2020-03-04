3479 Bowman St Unit 2

Amenities

Rustic 3 BR/1 Bath Apartment in East Falls!

You'll find the best of both worlds in East Falls while living in luxury in a well-connected community. The residents are active, vibrant, and friendly. The open concept living space features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops, and new floors. Located within close proximity to restaurants, shopping, Main Street Manayunk, the Kelly drive running trail, Wissahickon park, the East Falls regional rail station, and more. This place has its own special vibe that's worth getting to know.



Property Highlights:



- Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances

- Beautiful Balcony

- Skylight

- Bathtub

- Pet-Friendly!

- Dishwasher

- Central A/C

- 1050 Sq Feet

- Three Connecting Bedrooms

- Original Hardwood Flooring



Available Now!



(RLNE5755924)