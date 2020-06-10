343 CHRISTIAN STREET

Amenities

Unit 3 is a 2bd x 1bath located on the 3nd floor. Walk to amenities, shops, restaurants, cafes and bars on SouthStreet, Fabric Row, and in Society Hill. Notable establishments leading Philly~s food scene are within just a few short blocks: Serpico, Famous 4th St Deli, Jims Steaks, Lorenzos Pizza, RoyalSushi and Izakaya, Pizzeria Stella, Southwark, Pietros, Hungry Pidgeon, Bistro La Minette and Little Fish BYOB. Also walkable to Bainbridge Green Park, Washington Square Park and Spruce Street Harbor Park. All units are separately metered with new hvac systems, lighting, plumbing, flooring, bathrooms and kitchens