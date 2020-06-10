All apartments in Philadelphia
343 CHRISTIAN STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

343 CHRISTIAN STREET

343 Christian Street · (215) 745-0101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

343 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3RD FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Unit 3 is a 2bd x 1bath located on the 3nd floor. Walk to amenities, shops, restaurants, cafes and bars on SouthStreet, Fabric Row, and in Society Hill. Notable establishments leading Philly~s food scene are within just a few short blocks: Serpico, Famous 4th St Deli, Jims Steaks, Lorenzos Pizza, RoyalSushi and Izakaya, Pizzeria Stella, Southwark, Pietros, Hungry Pidgeon, Bistro La Minette and Little Fish BYOB. Also walkable to Bainbridge Green Park, Washington Square Park and Spruce Street Harbor Park. All units are separately metered with new hvac systems, lighting, plumbing, flooring, bathrooms and kitchens

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 CHRISTIAN STREET have any available units?
343 CHRISTIAN STREET has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 343 CHRISTIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
343 CHRISTIAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 CHRISTIAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 343 CHRISTIAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 343 CHRISTIAN STREET offer parking?
No, 343 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 343 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 CHRISTIAN STREET have a pool?
No, 343 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 343 CHRISTIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 343 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 343 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 343 CHRISTIAN STREET has units with air conditioning.
