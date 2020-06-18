All apartments in Philadelphia
342 N 42nd St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

342 N 42nd St

342 North 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

342 North 42nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 09/01/20 Furnished 7B 4B Apartment Powelton UPenn - Property Id: 225455

PRE-LEASING FOR SEP. 2020! This 7b4b elegant house is located on the west side of University City, only 18 min walk away and the school shuttle is also close. With classical dark wooden cabinets and light wooden floor, it is fully furnished and modernized with brand new appliances washer & dryer in unit! Complimentary cleaning of public space is also covered by the rent. Free parking just outside the house. The neighborhood is very safe and quiet with lush trees, flowers, and lovely meadow. While the house comes with large public space, it also has a backyard and a large balcony with endless group fun. Privacy is also granted as rooms are distributed to 4 floors and you won't be disturbed.

3 BEDROOMS ARE AVAILABLE NOW AND READY FOR MOVE-IN! THE ENTIRE HOUSE ARE AVAILABLE FROM SEP. 2020, GROUPS ARE WELCOME TO SEE THIS AMAZING HOUSE! Feel free to contact me for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225455
Property Id 225455

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 N 42nd St have any available units?
342 N 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 N 42nd St have?
Some of 342 N 42nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 N 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
342 N 42nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 N 42nd St pet-friendly?
No, 342 N 42nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 342 N 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 342 N 42nd St does offer parking.
Does 342 N 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 N 42nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 N 42nd St have a pool?
No, 342 N 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 342 N 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 342 N 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 342 N 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 N 42nd St has units with dishwashers.
