342 N 42nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 09/01/20 Furnished 7B 4B Apartment Powelton UPenn - Property Id: 225455



PRE-LEASING FOR SEP. 2020! This 7b4b elegant house is located on the west side of University City, only 18 min walk away and the school shuttle is also close. With classical dark wooden cabinets and light wooden floor, it is fully furnished and modernized with brand new appliances washer & dryer in unit! Complimentary cleaning of public space is also covered by the rent. Free parking just outside the house. The neighborhood is very safe and quiet with lush trees, flowers, and lovely meadow. While the house comes with large public space, it also has a backyard and a large balcony with endless group fun. Privacy is also granted as rooms are distributed to 4 floors and you won't be disturbed.



3 BEDROOMS ARE AVAILABLE NOW AND READY FOR MOVE-IN! THE ENTIRE HOUSE ARE AVAILABLE FROM SEP. 2020, GROUPS ARE WELCOME TO SEE THIS AMAZING HOUSE! Feel free to contact me for more details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225455

Property Id 225455



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783737)