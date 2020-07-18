All apartments in Philadelphia
Location

335 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Available August 1. Large 1 bedroom 1 bath in Society Hill. Hardwood floors, central air. in unit washer/dryer. Located just off of Delancey St. Walk to everything. Lots of space and light. Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 S 4TH STREET have any available units?
335 S 4TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 335 S 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
335 S 4TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 S 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 335 S 4TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 335 S 4TH STREET offer parking?
No, 335 S 4TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 335 S 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 S 4TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 S 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 335 S 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 335 S 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 335 S 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 335 S 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 S 4TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 S 4TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 S 4TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
