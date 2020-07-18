335 S 4TH STREET

Available August 1. Large 1 bedroom 1 bath in Society Hill. Hardwood floors, central air. in unit washer/dryer. Located just off of Delancey St. Walk to everything. Lots of space and light. Sorry, no pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
