333 S 18TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Gorgeously renovated first floor 1 bedroom + den, 2 full bathroom apartment, just steps from Rittenhouse Square! As you walk in, you'll notice the beautifully preserved original hardwood floors, incredibly high ceilings with elegant crown molding, a ceiling fan and decorative fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is completely updated with recessed lighting, granite counter tops, modern cabinetry, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric stove/oven. Continuing through the unit, is the laundry area with front loading washer/dryer, the bedroom spacious enough to fit any size bedroom set, and an en-suite full bathroom with a modern tile shower and new granite top vanity. Beyond the bedroom, you'll have access to the basement which provides an abundance of storage, a second full bathroom, a den for an office or work-out space, and the back door that leads you to your own off-street parking space!*Sorry, no pets*Off-street parking available for an additional $375/month