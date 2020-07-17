All apartments in Philadelphia
333 S 18TH STREET
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:04 PM

333 S 18TH STREET

333 South 18th Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Philadelphia
Rittenhouse Square
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

333 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Gorgeously renovated first floor 1 bedroom + den, 2 full bathroom apartment, just steps from Rittenhouse Square! As you walk in, you'll notice the beautifully preserved original hardwood floors, incredibly high ceilings with elegant crown molding, a ceiling fan and decorative fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is completely updated with recessed lighting, granite counter tops, modern cabinetry, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric stove/oven. Continuing through the unit, is the laundry area with front loading washer/dryer, the bedroom spacious enough to fit any size bedroom set, and an en-suite full bathroom with a modern tile shower and new granite top vanity. Beyond the bedroom, you'll have access to the basement which provides an abundance of storage, a second full bathroom, a den for an office or work-out space, and the back door that leads you to your own off-street parking space!*Sorry, no pets*Off-street parking available for an additional $375/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 S 18TH STREET have any available units?
333 S 18TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 S 18TH STREET have?
Some of 333 S 18TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 S 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
333 S 18TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 S 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 333 S 18TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 333 S 18TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 333 S 18TH STREET offers parking.
Does 333 S 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 S 18TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 S 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 333 S 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 333 S 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 333 S 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 333 S 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 S 18TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
