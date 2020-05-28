All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3322 Kip St

3322 Kip Street · No Longer Available
Location

3322 Kip Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Upper Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Spacious property with porch oven basement fan gas - Property Id: 292725

Comes with porch basement oven gas heating etc for mor info call 2158053279
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292725
Property Id 292725

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Kip St have any available units?
3322 Kip St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 3322 Kip St currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Kip St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Kip St pet-friendly?
No, 3322 Kip St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3322 Kip St offer parking?
No, 3322 Kip St does not offer parking.
Does 3322 Kip St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Kip St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Kip St have a pool?
No, 3322 Kip St does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Kip St have accessible units?
No, 3322 Kip St does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Kip St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Kip St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Kip St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 Kip St does not have units with air conditioning.
