Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R
3319 Powelton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3319 Powelton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Powelton
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R have any available units?
3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R have?
Some of 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R pet-friendly?
No, 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R offer parking?
No, 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R does not offer parking.
Does 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R have a pool?
No, 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R have accessible units?
No, 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 Powelton Ave. - 1R has units with dishwashers.
