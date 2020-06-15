331 S 12TH STREET

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning extra storage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.Available NOW:This gorgeous unit is one of 5 apartments in a vintage row in Washington Square West. You'll love the unique charm that this building boasts-- a great combination of old and new, combining original building finishes like exposed brick, and adding cool modern touches like a Nest thermostat, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and contemporary finishes throughout. You'll also love the high-efficiency mini-split A/C system to keep you comfortable all year long! Storage unit in the basement for extra storage. Schedule your showing today and fall in love with this great space!must be rented completely furnished**About The Neighborhood:Located in Washington Square West, this unit is walkable to tons of great local spots like Mixto, Green Eggs Cafe, Effie's, Pinefish, Good Karma Cafe, Vetri Cucina, Washington Square Park, Jim's Steaks, Magic Gardens, Dirty Franks, Giorgio on Pine, Big Gay Ice Cream, Fox and Hound, Howl At The Moon, Greenstreet Coffee Co., South Street, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at or prior to lease signing. Terms may vary depending on Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, water ($30 monthly fee).