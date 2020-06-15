All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

331 S 12TH STREET

331 South 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

331 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.Available NOW:This gorgeous unit is one of 5 apartments in a vintage row in Washington Square West. You'll love the unique charm that this building boasts-- a great combination of old and new, combining original building finishes like exposed brick, and adding cool modern touches like a Nest thermostat, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and contemporary finishes throughout. You'll also love the high-efficiency mini-split A/C system to keep you comfortable all year long! Storage unit in the basement for extra storage. Schedule your showing today and fall in love with this great space!must be rented completely furnished**About The Neighborhood:Located in Washington Square West, this unit is walkable to tons of great local spots like Mixto, Green Eggs Cafe, Effie's, Pinefish, Good Karma Cafe, Vetri Cucina, Washington Square Park, Jim's Steaks, Magic Gardens, Dirty Franks, Giorgio on Pine, Big Gay Ice Cream, Fox and Hound, Howl At The Moon, Greenstreet Coffee Co., South Street, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at or prior to lease signing. Terms may vary depending on Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, water ($30 monthly fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 S 12TH STREET have any available units?
331 S 12TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 S 12TH STREET have?
Some of 331 S 12TH STREET's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 S 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
331 S 12TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 S 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 S 12TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 331 S 12TH STREET offer parking?
No, 331 S 12TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 331 S 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 S 12TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 S 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 331 S 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 331 S 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 331 S 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 331 S 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 S 12TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
