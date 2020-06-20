330 S HICKS STREET

Amenities
Rays of sunlight stream through the windows of this charming Rittenhouse Sq. second floor 2bd/1bth apartment. The apartment~s original hardwood floors date back to the 1920~s yet modern updates offer comfort & convenience with central air, new furnace, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and a coveted gas stove. 330 S. Hicks St. is located on a quiet, quaint and residential block just steps away from fine dining, shopping, The Kimmel Center, The Broad Street Line and PATCO. A free washer and dryer are located in the basement. Renters pay for gas and electricity. Pets 50lbs and under are welcome with a 300 refundable pet fee.