330 S HICKS STREET
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:43 PM

330 S HICKS STREET

330 South Hicks Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 South Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rays of sunlight stream through the windows of this charming Rittenhouse Sq. second floor 2bd/1bth apartment. The apartment~s original hardwood floors date back to the 1920~s yet modern updates offer comfort & convenience with central air, new furnace, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and a coveted gas stove. 330 S. Hicks St. is located on a quiet, quaint and residential block just steps away from fine dining, shopping, The Kimmel Center, The Broad Street Line and PATCO. A free washer and dryer are located in the basement. Renters pay for gas and electricity. Pets 50lbs and under are welcome with a 300 refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S HICKS STREET have any available units?
330 S HICKS STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 S HICKS STREET have?
Some of 330 S HICKS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 S HICKS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
330 S HICKS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S HICKS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 S HICKS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 330 S HICKS STREET offer parking?
No, 330 S HICKS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 330 S HICKS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 S HICKS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S HICKS STREET have a pool?
No, 330 S HICKS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 330 S HICKS STREET have accessible units?
No, 330 S HICKS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 330 S HICKS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 S HICKS STREET has units with dishwashers.
