327 North 40th Street - #2

Amenities
Beautiful upscale University City apartment in a great location! The building is less than 5 minutes walk to the 40th St Station. It is walking distance to Penn Medicine, UPenn, Drexel, various shopping places and restaurants. This is a bi-level unit with entrance from the first floor. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A washer & dryer in included in the unit. The unit is spacious and features a lot of natural light during the day. These warm, modern apartments are perfect for young professionals, graduate students, or a young family looking to live in a beautiful neighborhood. Come see your new apartment today!!
This is a new construction completed in summer of 2018!