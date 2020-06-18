327 North 40th Street - #2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Beautiful upscale University City apartment in a great location! The building is less than 5 minutes walk to the 40th St Station. It is walking distance to Penn Medicine, UPenn, Drexel, various shopping places and restaurants. This is a bi-level unit with entrance from the first floor. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A washer & dryer in included in the unit. The unit is spacious and features a lot of natural light during the day. These warm, modern apartments are perfect for young professionals, graduate students, or a young family looking to live in a beautiful neighborhood. Come see your new apartment today!!

This is a new construction completed in summer of 2018!