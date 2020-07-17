326 S 19TH STREET

Amenities
Welcome to Delancey Place! Located just one block from Rittenhouse Square and within walking distance to a variety of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Close to The University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Thomas Jefferson University, Curtis Institute, University of The Arts.Unit # 4A is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, updated apartment with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, central air conditioning for cooling, and steam heat. Windows face east and south and let in a lot of bright, natural light. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric utility.