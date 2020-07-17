All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

326 S 19TH STREET

326 South 19th Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 South 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,775

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to Delancey Place! Located just one block from Rittenhouse Square and within walking distance to a variety of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Close to The University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Thomas Jefferson University, Curtis Institute, University of The Arts.Unit # 4A is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, updated apartment with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, central air conditioning for cooling, and steam heat. Windows face east and south and let in a lot of bright, natural light. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric utility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 S 19TH STREET have any available units?
326 S 19TH STREET has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 S 19TH STREET have?
Some of 326 S 19TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 S 19TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
326 S 19TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 S 19TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 326 S 19TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 326 S 19TH STREET offer parking?
No, 326 S 19TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 326 S 19TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 S 19TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 S 19TH STREET have a pool?
No, 326 S 19TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 326 S 19TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 326 S 19TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 326 S 19TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 S 19TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
