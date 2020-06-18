Rent Calculator
326 S 16th Street 1r
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 10
326 S 16th Street 1r
326 S 16th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
326 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rittenhouse Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1r Available 08/05/20 Cool one bed with lots of charm - Property Id: 272011
Building features:
Newly renovated common areas
Front and back video surveillance
On-site washer and dryer
24-hour on-call service
Coin-operated washer/dryer located in the basement
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272011
Property Id 272011
(RLNE5749351)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 326 S 16th Street 1r have any available units?
326 S 16th Street 1r doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 326 S 16th Street 1r have?
Some of 326 S 16th Street 1r's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 326 S 16th Street 1r currently offering any rent specials?
326 S 16th Street 1r isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 S 16th Street 1r pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 S 16th Street 1r is pet friendly.
Does 326 S 16th Street 1r offer parking?
No, 326 S 16th Street 1r does not offer parking.
Does 326 S 16th Street 1r have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 S 16th Street 1r offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 S 16th Street 1r have a pool?
No, 326 S 16th Street 1r does not have a pool.
Does 326 S 16th Street 1r have accessible units?
No, 326 S 16th Street 1r does not have accessible units.
Does 326 S 16th Street 1r have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 S 16th Street 1r has units with dishwashers.
