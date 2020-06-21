All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 3242 Guilford St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
3242 Guilford St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

3242 Guilford St.

3242 Guilford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3242 Guilford Street, Philadelphia, PA 19136
Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3242 Guilford St. - Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Modern 2br unit in NE Philly w/ Wood Floors + Washer and Dryer w/ Water included - Welcome to your new home!! Beautiful corner twin brick 2nd floor duplex in Sandyford Park on an amazing quiet, family oriented block. Remodeled designer modern kitchen , hardwood floors throughout, steel fridge and more. Unit has two wel sized bedrooms with lots storage and tons of natural light throughout. Separate interior entrances. Private basement entrance full Laundry and access from inside and plenty of storage.Close to Pennypack Park with bike and jogging trails. Tree lined street. Don't wait and book your private tour today, it won't be available much longer.

(RLNE3233816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Guilford St. have any available units?
3242 Guilford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 Guilford St. have?
Some of 3242 Guilford St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 Guilford St. currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Guilford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Guilford St. pet-friendly?
No, 3242 Guilford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3242 Guilford St. offer parking?
No, 3242 Guilford St. does not offer parking.
Does 3242 Guilford St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3242 Guilford St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Guilford St. have a pool?
No, 3242 Guilford St. does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Guilford St. have accessible units?
No, 3242 Guilford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Guilford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Guilford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
JA Prop West
6220 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19152
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University