Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3242 Guilford St. - Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Modern 2br unit in NE Philly w/ Wood Floors + Washer and Dryer w/ Water included - Welcome to your new home!! Beautiful corner twin brick 2nd floor duplex in Sandyford Park on an amazing quiet, family oriented block. Remodeled designer modern kitchen , hardwood floors throughout, steel fridge and more. Unit has two wel sized bedrooms with lots storage and tons of natural light throughout. Separate interior entrances. Private basement entrance full Laundry and access from inside and plenty of storage.Close to Pennypack Park with bike and jogging trails. Tree lined street. Don't wait and book your private tour today, it won't be available much longer.



(RLNE3233816)