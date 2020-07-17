All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 3218 W DIAMOND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
3218 W DIAMOND STREET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

3218 W DIAMOND STREET

3218 West Diamond Street · (267) 625-7568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3218 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Strawberry Mansion

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this fully renovated, chic rental! This spacious apartment provides all the commodities of lavish city living with high-end lvt floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick running throughout. Beautiful large windows and ample lighting provide a bright and luxurious living space. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lovely gray shaker cabinets with blue accent backsplash. The unit has fully equipped modern bathroom and in-unit laundry. There is also rear backyard access. There is a bus stop located conveniently at the corner of block, is across the street from the park, and all the other conveniences of city living. Be sure to schedule a tour and see this amazing property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 W DIAMOND STREET have any available units?
3218 W DIAMOND STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 3218 W DIAMOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3218 W DIAMOND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 W DIAMOND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3218 W DIAMOND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3218 W DIAMOND STREET offer parking?
No, 3218 W DIAMOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3218 W DIAMOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 W DIAMOND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 W DIAMOND STREET have a pool?
No, 3218 W DIAMOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3218 W DIAMOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 3218 W DIAMOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 W DIAMOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 W DIAMOND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 W DIAMOND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3218 W DIAMOND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3218 W DIAMOND STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19127
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Drake
1512 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity