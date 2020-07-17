3218 W DIAMOND STREET

Amenities

Welcome to this fully renovated, chic rental! This spacious apartment provides all the commodities of lavish city living with high-end lvt floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick running throughout. Beautiful large windows and ample lighting provide a bright and luxurious living space. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lovely gray shaker cabinets with blue accent backsplash. The unit has fully equipped modern bathroom and in-unit laundry. There is also rear backyard access. There is a bus stop located conveniently at the corner of block, is across the street from the park, and all the other conveniences of city living. Be sure to schedule a tour and see this amazing property today!