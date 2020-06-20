320 South 15th Street

Amenities
Check out our video !!!!
https://www.dropbox.com/s/2y9r96zhs8w3ukc/320%202R.MOV?dl=0
Beautiful, modern bi-level one bedroom apartment with spiral staircase available for June!
Apartment has a newer kitchen with modern fixtures and appliances, hardwood floors throughout and a great spiral staircase that leads up to the bedroom and bathroom. There's great sunlight and good closet space!
Hot water & cooking gas included with rent; Electric heat/ac through-the-wall unit.
Cats Allowed.
Building is located in Rittenhouse Square area, and Ave of the Arts Area of the city! just a short walk to the park! and is located across the street from the famous Kimmel Center!, Close to Ave of the Arts, CVS, and Rita's Water Ice as well!
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,495.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.