320 South 15th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautiful, modern bi-level one bedroom apartment with spiral staircase available for June!



Apartment has a newer kitchen with modern fixtures and appliances, hardwood floors throughout and a great spiral staircase that leads up to the bedroom and bathroom. There's great sunlight and good closet space!



Hot water & cooking gas included with rent; Electric heat/ac through-the-wall unit.



Cats Allowed.



Building is located in Rittenhouse Square area, and Ave of the Arts Area of the city! just a short walk to the park! and is located across the street from the famous Kimmel Center!, Close to Ave of the Arts, CVS, and Rita's Water Ice as well!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,495.00

