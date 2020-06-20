All apartments in Philadelphia
320 South 15th Street
320 South 15th Street

320 South 15th Street · (215) 703-2889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Check out our video !!!!
https://www.dropbox.com/s/2y9r96zhs8w3ukc/320%202R.MOV?dl=0

Beautiful, modern bi-level one bedroom apartment with spiral staircase available for June!

Apartment has a newer kitchen with modern fixtures and appliances, hardwood floors throughout and a great spiral staircase that leads up to the bedroom and bathroom. There's great sunlight and good closet space!

Hot water & cooking gas included with rent; Electric heat/ac through-the-wall unit.

Cats Allowed.

Building is located in Rittenhouse Square area, and Ave of the Arts Area of the city! just a short walk to the park! and is located across the street from the famous Kimmel Center!, Close to Ave of the Arts, CVS, and Rita's Water Ice as well!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,495.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 South 15th Street have any available units?
320 South 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 South 15th Street have?
Some of 320 South 15th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 South 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 South 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 South 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 South 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 320 South 15th Street offer parking?
No, 320 South 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 South 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 South 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 South 15th Street have a pool?
No, 320 South 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 South 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 South 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 South 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 South 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
