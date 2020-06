Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3rd floor 1 bedroom apartment in Wissahickon neighborhood of Roxborough. This freshly painted apartment features 1 bedroom with hardwoods plenty of closest. It also features a spacious living room, a dining area, and a small kitchen. Tenant pays just electric, & $50 flat fee for water & gas. Pet-friendly too! This building is conveniently located just a 5-7 minute walk from the Wissahickon Train Station. Coin operated shared laundry in the lower level of the building.