All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 318 MANTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
318 MANTON STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:37 PM

318 MANTON STREET

318 Manton Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

318 Manton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Moyamensing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath, first floor apartment unit with private yard on one of the best treelined blocks in Pennsport. Features include wood flooring, a nice eat-in kitchen, tile bathroom, and private basement with in-unit laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 MANTON STREET have any available units?
318 MANTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 318 MANTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
318 MANTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 MANTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 318 MANTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 318 MANTON STREET offer parking?
No, 318 MANTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 318 MANTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 MANTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 MANTON STREET have a pool?
No, 318 MANTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 318 MANTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 318 MANTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 318 MANTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 MANTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 MANTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 MANTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 318 MANTON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Victory Building Apartments
1011 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Pointe
1415 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Annex at the Touraine
1516 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity