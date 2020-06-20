Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath, first floor apartment unit with private yard on one of the best treelined blocks in Pennsport. Features include wood flooring, a nice eat-in kitchen, tile bathroom, and private basement with in-unit laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 MANTON STREET have any available units?
318 MANTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.