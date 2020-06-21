316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear.

Amenities

Very cozy studio/1 bath apartment in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood of Philadelphia. Unit 3M is newly renovated boasting brand new appliances, new floors, new bathroom and upgraded heating in unit, making this small. but very functional space an affordable option in Philadelphia's most sought after neighborhood.



Living here connects you with the very finest in the arts, theater, dining, and shopping that is available in Philadelphia as they are literally all located just outside your front door. The Kimmel Center is across the street. Avenue of the Arts is on the corner.



Video available upon request.



- Available July 1, 2020, minimum 1 year lease.

- 1st months rent and one months rent security deposit due at signing.

- Pet friendly building with one-time pet fee ($250; small dogs and cats only).

- Application fee ($100 per adult occupant).

- No move-in fees. Weekday move-in's allowed.

- Gross Monthly Income Requirement: >= 2.5 x 1 month rent

- Credit Score: >=675

- No smoking/vaping policy

- Renters Insurance Required