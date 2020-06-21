All apartments in Philadelphia
316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear

316 South 15th Street · (267) 606-7151
Location

316 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Very cozy studio/1 bath apartment in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood of Philadelphia. Unit 3M is newly renovated boasting brand new appliances, new floors, new bathroom and upgraded heating in unit, making this small. but very functional space an affordable option in Philadelphia's most sought after neighborhood.

Living here connects you with the very finest in the arts, theater, dining, and shopping that is available in Philadelphia as they are literally all located just outside your front door. The Kimmel Center is across the street. Avenue of the Arts is on the corner.

Video available upon request.

- Available July 1, 2020, minimum 1 year lease.
- 1st months rent and one months rent security deposit due at signing.
- Pet friendly building with one-time pet fee ($250; small dogs and cats only).
- Application fee ($100 per adult occupant).
- No move-in fees. Weekday move-in's allowed.
- Gross Monthly Income Requirement: >= 2.5 x 1 month rent
- Credit Score: >=675
- No smoking/vaping policy
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear have any available units?
316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear have?
Some of 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear currently offering any rent specials?
316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear is pet friendly.
Does 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear offer parking?
No, 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear does not offer parking.
Does 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear have a pool?
No, 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear does not have a pool.
Does 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear have accessible units?
No, 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 South 15th Street - 3 Rear does not have units with dishwashers.

