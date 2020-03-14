300 ALEXANDER COURT

Amenities

This is a 4 bedroom with 2 garage parking spaces included in The Alexander! Enter into a spacious living/dining room with open kitchen. The kitchen features espresso custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Just off of the living room is a private patio - perfect for dining alfresco! The level also features a coat closet and powder room with single vanity. The 2nd floor features 2 generous sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and hall bathroom with a single vanity and bathtub/shower combo. This level also features a laundry closet with a full sized front loading washer & dryer. The 3rd floor features 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and hall bathroom with a single vanity and bathtub/shower combo. Enjoy the thoughtfully designed amenities which include an indoor heated lap pool, outdoor dining and grilling stations, fire pit lounge areas, demonstration kitchen, dining areas, TV lounge, indoor children's play area, and a 24-hour fitness center. Take the elevator to the top floor to the rooftop terrace with observation deck and fitness studio which features yoga classes and exercise bikes. Additional features include a 24/7 concierge, mail/package room, and a pet grooming station for your convenience. Everything you need is in walking distance to Center City and the Art Museum Area. Just minutes from Sabrina's Cafe, Target, Whole Foods, Wawa, Starbucks, and more! Easily accessible to all major highways. The Alexander is pet-friendly building with a one time fee of $350 and $35/m per pet - some pet restrictions apply please contact for more details. There is also additional storage for a fee in the building. *Photos are of model unit* Pricing is subject to change based on lease term.