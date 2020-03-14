All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

300 ALEXANDER COURT

300 Alexander Ct · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Alexander Ct, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$5,093

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
This is a 4 bedroom with 2 garage parking spaces included in The Alexander! Enter into a spacious living/dining room with open kitchen. The kitchen features espresso custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Just off of the living room is a private patio - perfect for dining alfresco! The level also features a coat closet and powder room with single vanity. The 2nd floor features 2 generous sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and hall bathroom with a single vanity and bathtub/shower combo. This level also features a laundry closet with a full sized front loading washer & dryer. The 3rd floor features 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and hall bathroom with a single vanity and bathtub/shower combo. Enjoy the thoughtfully designed amenities which include an indoor heated lap pool, outdoor dining and grilling stations, fire pit lounge areas, demonstration kitchen, dining areas, TV lounge, indoor children's play area, and a 24-hour fitness center. Take the elevator to the top floor to the rooftop terrace with observation deck and fitness studio which features yoga classes and exercise bikes. Additional features include a 24/7 concierge, mail/package room, and a pet grooming station for your convenience. Everything you need is in walking distance to Center City and the Art Museum Area. Just minutes from Sabrina's Cafe, Target, Whole Foods, Wawa, Starbucks, and more! Easily accessible to all major highways. The Alexander is pet-friendly building with a one time fee of $350 and $35/m per pet - some pet restrictions apply please contact for more details. There is also additional storage for a fee in the building. *Photos are of model unit* Pricing is subject to change based on lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 ALEXANDER COURT have any available units?
300 ALEXANDER COURT has a unit available for $5,093 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 ALEXANDER COURT have?
Some of 300 ALEXANDER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 ALEXANDER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
300 ALEXANDER COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 ALEXANDER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 ALEXANDER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 300 ALEXANDER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 300 ALEXANDER COURT does offer parking.
Does 300 ALEXANDER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 ALEXANDER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 ALEXANDER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 300 ALEXANDER COURT has a pool.
Does 300 ALEXANDER COURT have accessible units?
No, 300 ALEXANDER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 300 ALEXANDER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 ALEXANDER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
